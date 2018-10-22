Shamet has been a part of the Sixers' regular guard rotation through the first three games of the season, averaging 21.0 minutes per contest over that span.

The rookie out of Wichita State didn't generate a ton of fanfare on draft night, but he's helped pick up some of the production lost by the departure of Marco Belinelli, who signed with the Spurs as a free agent. Shamet has played 29 and 21 minutes over Philly's last two games, though he was held scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting on Saturday against Orlando. In Thursday's win over Chicago, however, Shamet came off the bench to hit 4-of-7 three-pointers en route to 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.