76ers' Landry Shamet: Out Saturday

Shamet (ankle) is out for Saturday's summer league game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Shamet left Friday's game due to an ankle sprain, which is bothering him enough to keep him out for the second half of a back-to-back set. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Wizards.

Our Latest Stories