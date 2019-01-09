76ers' Landry Shamet: Paces 76ers with career-best 29
Shamet scored 29 points (8-15 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.
Shamet caught fire from three on his way to a career-high 29 points, taking just 15 shots in the process. The rookie guard has had an excellent season for the 76ers, providing necessary floor-spacing and playing good defense. Unfortunately, his strengths don't translate to fantasy as he's constricted by his lack of minutes and touches and is only producing 7.7 points, 1.7 threes and 1.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game.
