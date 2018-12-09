76ers' Landry Shamet: Questionable for Monday
Shamet (back) didn't practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
It's unclear when Shamet suffered the lower back injury, but per reports, didn't partake in Sunday's practice and will be a game time decision for Monday's contest. With Markelle Fultz out for an extended period of time, teammates T.J. McConnell and Shake Milton are candidates to have an extended role if Shamet is held out Monday.
More News
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Flawless from distance in win•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Inefficient in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Saturday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Continues to score in limited minutes•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores 13 points Monday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores five points in Tuesday's start•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...