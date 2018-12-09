Shamet (back) didn't practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

It's unclear when Shamet suffered the lower back injury, but per reports, didn't partake in Sunday's practice and will be a game time decision for Monday's contest. With Markelle Fultz out for an extended period of time, teammates T.J. McConnell and Shake Milton are candidates to have an extended role if Shamet is held out Monday.