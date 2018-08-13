Shamet (ankle) has resumed light basketball activities and another update on his status will be provided when appropriate.

Shamet sprained his ankle during summer league play and has since been going through a heavy dose of rest and recovery. The fact that he's already back on the court, even in just a light capacity, indicates he should be able to return to full strength ahead of training camp. That said, the Sixers could bring him along slowly in order to avoid any unnecessary setbacks. Once cleared, Shamet is likely set for deep reserve duties in the backcourt and could struggle to find significant minutes as a rookie.