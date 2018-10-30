Shamet produced 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 113-92 win over the Hawks.

Shamet set a new personal high in points Monday night, taking his most shots from the floor in the contest as well. It'll be hard to find playing time in a crowded backcourt in Philadelphia, but the rookie has shown promise when given the opportunity.