76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores five points in Tuesday's start
Shamet supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Shamet drew the start in place of Ben Simmons (back), though veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick was relied on down the stretch. It's possible Shamet will pick up another start during Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, but regardless the rookie is unlikely to see heavy minutes.
