Shamet tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Shamet managed just eight points in Saturday's loss but did hand out a career-high seven assists. Shamet has been a pleasant surprise for the 76ers this season and despite a poor shooting night, remains a solid three-point streaming option across many formats.