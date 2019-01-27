76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores just eight points Saturday
Shamet tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Nuggets.
Shamet managed just eight points in Saturday's loss but did hand out a career-high seven assists. Shamet has been a pleasant surprise for the 76ers this season and despite a poor shooting night, remains a solid three-point streaming option across many formats.
