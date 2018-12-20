76ers' Landry Shamet: Sets new career scoring high
Shamet scored a career-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Knicks.
The rookie continues to flash as a three-point threat, draining multiple buckets from beyond the arc for the fifth time in the last six games while shooting an eye-popping 58.6 percent (17-for-29) on his three-point attempts over that stretch. Shamet doesn't offer much fantasy production beyond his long-range shooting, but the Sixers are in need of someone to give them consistent offense on the second unit, so his role could keep growing as long as he stays dialed in.
