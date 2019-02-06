76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting again Tuesday
Shamet will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Shamet was expected to head back to the bench Tuesday, but with J.J. Redick being a late scratch due to nausea, Shamet will start a second straight game. In three starts this season, Shamet is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Likely headed back to bench•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Saturday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores just eight points Saturday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Tallies career-best 29 points•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Sets new career scoring high•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Hits four triples Sunday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...