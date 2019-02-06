Shamet will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Shamet was expected to head back to the bench Tuesday, but with J.J. Redick being a late scratch due to nausea, Shamet will start a second straight game. In three starts this season, Shamet is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes.