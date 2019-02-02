76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Saturday
Shamet will start Saturday's contest against the Kings, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With J.J. Redick getting the night off for rest, Shamet will be inserted into the lineup. In two previous starts, he's averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 steal across 33.0 minutes.
