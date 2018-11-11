76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Saturday
Shamet will start during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
With the 76ers trading away Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Wolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia lost two members of its starting five. Shamet will fill in one spot, while J.J. Redick occupies the other.
More News
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Continues to score in limited minutes•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores 13 points Monday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Scores five points in Tuesday's start•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Tuesday•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Opens season in regular rotation•
-
76ers' Landry Shamet: Fully cleared•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...