76ers' Landry Shamet: Starting Tuesday
Shamet will start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Pistons.
Coach Brett Brown will continue to bring J.J. Redick off the bench for a scoring spark in the absence of Ben Simmons (back), opting to insert Shamet into the starting five. Shamet is averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 21.0 minutes through the 76ers' first three games and represents a bargain bin option in DFS for Tuesday.
