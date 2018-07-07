76ers' Landry Shamet: Suffers ankle injury
Shamet left Friday's summer league action against the Celtics with a right ankle sprain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Shamet limped to the locker room after suffering the injury, and he wouldn't return after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain. It's unclear as to when he'll return to action, although more news on his status should surface in the near future.
