76ers' Landry Shamet: To miss rest of summer league
Shamet (ankle) has been ruled out of the remainder of summer league, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Shamet underwent X-rays on his sprained right ankle, which returned negative. However, the injury is still serious enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of summer play. He'll be re-evaluated in three weeks.
