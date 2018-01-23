76ers' Larry Drew: Signing 10-day contract with 76ers
Drew will sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.
With Jerryd Bayless having missed the last two games with a sore left wrist, the 76ers will be bringing in some extra backcourt depth, which suggests that Bayless' absence could extended to another game or so. Drew last appeared in an NBA game back during the 2014-15 season with Philadelphia under a pair of 10-day contracts. Drew will likely see limited minutes with the team even if Bayless is out even longer, and T.J. McConnell will continue to operate as the primary backup point guard.
