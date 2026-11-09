James supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-121 win over Chicago.

After putting up a season-low eight points and three assists in his return to Cleveland on Friday, the future Hall of Famer wasted no time getting back on track Sunday. The 22 points were a season high for James, who's off to a strong start in his 76ers career with averages of 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in nine appearances.