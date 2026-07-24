76ers' LeBron James: Heading to Philadelphia

James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the last eight seasons with the Lakers, James will join the 76ers as he aims to compete for his fifth championship in the twilight of his career. The superstar forward remained highly productive in 2025-26, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 33.2 minutes per contest in 60 regular-season games. The 41-year-old will likely see a decline in usage alongside a stacked starting five that is set to include Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe. Still, James should be a crucial piece for Philadelphia.