James contributed 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 132-129 victory over the Bucks.

The Sixers fielded a very balanced offense on the afternoon, with all five starters plus two bench players scoring at least 12 points, and James' 21 was second only to Joel Embiid's 26. James has topped 20 points in back-to-back games and three times in his last five appearances, a stretch in which the 41-year-old slam-dunk Hall of Famer is averaging 18.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 boards, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 32.2 minutes.