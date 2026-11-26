James ended with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over Miami.

With Joel Embiid (illness) ruled out and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) exiting the game, James took over. He finished with his 126th career triple-double and first as a member of the 76ers. The 41-year-old is now averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 32.7 minutes per contest in 15 regular-season appearances in 2026-27. James isn't nearly as productive as he once was, though he should remain a reliable contributor for Philadelphia, assuming he stays off the injury report.