James (rest) closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 98-93 win over the Knicks.

James was close to securing his first triple-double of the season, as he led the 76ers in both rebounds and assists while finishing third in points behind Tyrese Maxey's 27 and Anfernee Simons' 21. Friday was the first game of the 76ers' back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising to see James operate on a minutes restriction or be held out of Saturday's road tilt against the Hornets. James is averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game to open the regular season.