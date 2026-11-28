James (back injury management) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

James will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set after impressing in Friday's win over the Pacers, tallying 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a block over 27 minutes. Dean Wade (hamstring) is questionable, while Joel Embiid (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are out, so the 76ers will be depleted Saturday. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will have bigger roles on offense, while Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all see more minutes with James on the shelf.