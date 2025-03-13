Walker (head) left in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Walker fell to the ground while attempting to grab an offensive rebound, and his head slammed hard to the ground. He was on the floor for several minutes before walking to the bench -- and eventually to the locker room -- under his own power. Jeff Dowtin and Ricky Council should see more minutes off the bench for as long as Walker is sidelined.