Head coach Nick Nurse said Walker will make his 76ers debut against the Nets on Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Walker opted to play with Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania after being waived by the Celtics in mid-October, but he opted to return to the NBA after signing a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the 76ers on Tuesday. He last saw NBA regular-season action during the 2023-24 campaign with the Nets, during which he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 17.4 minutes per game across 58 games.