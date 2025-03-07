Walker had 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 loss to Boston.

Walker made the most of the opportunity to face the team that waived him just before the start of the regular season. The veteran, who spent time with Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague before signing with the 76ers on Feb. 18, should continue to see steady minutes off the bench, though he's not likely to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats unless the 76ers decide to start tanking, which could translate in a bigger role for Walker.