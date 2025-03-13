Walker (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker hit his head on the floor during the first quarter while tracking down a rebound, and he'll be unable to return. He'll finish the contest scoreless with one rebound in 20 seconds of action. Ricky Council and Jeff Dowtin and Alex Reese figure to be candidates for more minutes the rest of the way. Walker's next chance to play will come Friday against Indiana.