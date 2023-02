King posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-102 win over the Squadron.

King finished with at least 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the first time since joining Delaware. He also continues to display his defensive prowess and recorded multiple steals for the third time over his past four appearances.