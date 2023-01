King produced 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 153-132 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

King scored in double figures for a fifth straight contest and notched his second 20-plus-point game during that stretch. After a slow start to his tenure with Delaware, the 23-year-old appears to have found his groove and should be a consistent producer for the Blue Coats moving forward.