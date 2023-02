King produced 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-124 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

King continues to be an all-around producer for Delaware. Across 40 appearances, he's averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game.