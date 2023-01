King notched 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Long Island.

King struggled with his shot again but provided better overall production during his second game with Delaware. Over his first two appearances with his new team, the 23-year-old has totaled 25 points (7-28 FG), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block.