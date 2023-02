King has been assigned to the 76ers' G League affiliate.

King hasn't logged a single second for the 76ers this season, so he'll head down to the G League squad to get some reps. With the Blue Coats this season, King has put in averages of 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.5 triples, 1.7 steals and 2.2 turnovers per contest.