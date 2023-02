King produced 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, four steals and one rebound in 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hustle.

King scored at least 20 points for the second time over his past three appearances and recorded his second double-double since joining the Blue Coats (14 games). He also recorded four-plus steals for the third time this season.