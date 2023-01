King registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 149-137 win over Maine.

King scored in double figures for a third straight game and notched his first double-double since joining the Blue Coats. After a shaky start with his new squad, it appears the 23-year-old has found his footing and should be a critical part of Delaware's offense moving forward.