King finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

King struggled with his three-point shot but still scored in double figures for a seventh straight game. He also made up for his poor shooting by dishing out a team-high eight assists, falling two short of his second double-double since joining Delaware.