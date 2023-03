King posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to Windy City.

King scored just six points (3-10 FG) in his last outing, but he bounced back by notching his third 20-plus-point game over his last five appearances. He also posted multiple tallies in each defensive category for the first time since Nov. 19.