King recorded 23 points (9-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Charge.

King extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games and reached the 20-point plateau for the sixth time during that stretch. Across 34 appearances, he's averaging 18.1 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep.