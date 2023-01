King notched 13 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to Greensboro.

King continues to struggle with his efficiency since joining Delaware. He's scored in double figures in four of his first five appearances with the Blue Coats, but he's shot over 30 percent from the field in just one of those contests.