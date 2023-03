King posted 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 win over the Raptors 905.

King scored his most points since Jan. 8 and logged his 17th outing with at least 20 this season. Across 44 appearances, he's averaging 17.8 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from deep.