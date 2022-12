King signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

King has played for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers to begin the year, and he's averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.8 minutes per game over 18 appearances with the club. He'll be rewarded with a deal that will allow him to move between the 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats moving forward.