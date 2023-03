King posted 27 points (9-10 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 148-116 win over Texas.

King sank a season-high seven three-pointers en route to his highest-scoring outing since Nov. 21, when he posted a season-high 30 in a win over the Capitanes. Across 46 appearances, King is averaging 17.8 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep.