King recorded 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over Westchester.

King finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the ninth time this season. He also made one tally in each defensive category for a third consecutive contest.