King totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Motor City.

King was efficient from the floor and extended his double-digit scoring streak to 16 games. Across 38 G League appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 17.8 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep.