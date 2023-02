King produced 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

King extended his double-digit scoring streak to 17 games and notched his sixth 20-plus-point outing during that stretch. He also dished out a team-high seven assists and recorded at least three steals for the eighth time this season.