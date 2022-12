King mustered 10 points (3-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 138-99 loss to the Vipers.

King struggled with his shot during his Blue Coats debut but still reached double figures. He also had seven boards, marking just the third time he's finished with at least 10 points and seven rebounds this season.