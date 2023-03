King totaled 23 points (7-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

King scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past six campaigns. Across 50 appearances, he's averaging 17.7 points while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep.