McClung tallied 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 148-116 win over Texas.

McClung was efficient from the field and notched his sixth 20-plus-point game over his past seven appearances. He also dished out at least eight assists for the ninth time this season.