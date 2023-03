McClung registered 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound in 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 win over the Raptors 905.

McClung has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games. During that stretch, he has made multiple threes in each game and shot 53.1 percent from deep (17-for-32).