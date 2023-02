McClung managed 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Motor City.

McClung is just two for his last 12 from deep, but he still managed to score in double figures Friday and dished out a season-high 12 assists en route to his first double-double since Dec. 1. Across 38 G League appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 assists in 27.3 minutes per game.