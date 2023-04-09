McClung posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 win over Brooklyn.

McClung ended his regular season with easily the best game of his career. Like many teams, the 76ers went with their fringe guys on the final day, affording McvClung an opportunity to shine. He didn't disappoint, falling just short of his first career triple-double. His long-term future remains a little uncertain, so managers should just enjoy this for what it was.