McClung managed seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Fresh off winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, McClung was ice cold from the field during Delaware's first game after the break. The dynamic point guard was able to somewhat salvage his offensive production by dishing out a season-high seven assists, but the Blue Coats are looking for better scoring outputs from McClung moving forward.